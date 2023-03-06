Advertise
Funko plans to get rid of at least $30 million worth of products

Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.
Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – It appears a popular brand of pop culture collectibles is struggling to sell off a product surplus.

Funko acknowledged the problem to investors this week on an earnings call.

The manufacturer known for its vinyl figurines and bobbleheads said its inventory is up 48% compared to a year ago.

Funko’s warehouse shelves are so full that the company admitted to renting storage containers to house the excess.

To deal with additional merchandise, the company said it will eliminate approximately $30 million to $60 million worth of it.

Funko said it plans to remove all the unwanted products during the first half of this year.

