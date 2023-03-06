Man charged with murder after body found Friday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with murder after a death investigation was reclassified as a homicide, according to Montgomery police.

Montgomery police say Jarrett Dotson, 33, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the death of Antonio Fortson, 34, also of Montgomery.

The incident happened Friday around 1:15 p.m. when officers were called to a report of a man’s body in the area of East Sixth Street. The victim has been identified as Fortson.

The circumstances and cause of death Fortson’s death were not initially known, prompting a death investigation. Police say new evidence, which has not been released, has determined Fortson’s death was foul play.

Dotson was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody Monday by agents with the U.S. Marshals. He has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

