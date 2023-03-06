Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man charged with murder after body found Friday in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a man's body was found in the 2200 block of East Sixth Street on March 3,...
Montgomery police say a man's body was found in the 2200 block of East Sixth Street on March 3, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with murder after a death investigation was reclassified as a homicide, according to Montgomery police.

Montgomery police say Jarrett Dotson, 33, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the death of Antonio Fortson, 34, also of Montgomery.

The incident happened Friday around 1:15 p.m. when officers were called to a report of a man’s body in the area of East Sixth Street. The victim has been identified as Fortson.

The circumstances and cause of death Fortson’s death were not initially known, prompting a death investigation. Police say new evidence, which has not been released, has determined Fortson’s death was foul play.

Dotson was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody Monday by agents with the U.S. Marshals. He has been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Hospital rallies around Anesthetist Reid Williams ahead of his first surgery.
Montgomery nurse anesthetist battles stage 4 colon cancer
Tasia Leoha Thomas was arrested for assault, first degree on Saturday in Opelika.
Man shot in Opelika late Saturday morning
President Joe Biden speaks near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2023,...
President Joe Biden visits Selma for Bridge Crossing Jubilee
Juvenile shot Saturday afternoon in Montgomery
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard

Latest News

FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71
File photo. The pictured cat is not available for adoption through the Montgomery Humane Society.
Montgomery Humane Society receives $30k grant from Rachael Ray
File image
1 dead, 1 injured in weekend Selma nightclub shooting
Bobby Williams III ... robbery charge dismissed.
Mobile County judge dismisses robbery cases after learning two witnesses have been murdered