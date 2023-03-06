Opelika searching for 63-year-old woman reported missing March 1

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help finding a 63-year-old woman who was seen in Montogomery.

According to authorities, Phracia Ann Pressley was reported missing from 4th Street Station on Columbus Parkway in Opelika on March 1.

Police say she was last seen on March 6 at the Family Dollar on Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery, wearing grey pants, a purple sweater and a blue vest.

Additionally, Pressley is a diabetic and may be experiencing cognitive issues that could affect her safety.

Anyone with information on this missing woman should contact police at 334-705-5220.

