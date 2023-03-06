Advertise
Shelby County middle schooler raises money to help pay for student’s school meals

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Thompson Middle School student Alivia Button recently raised money to help pay for two student’s lunch and breakfast meals at school for one month.

Alivia participates in pageants which has sparked her desire to give back to her community. Her most recent pageant was raising money to help with school lunches at one specific district, but it was a problem she heard some of her classmates talking about.

“I’ve heard a lot of people saying they have a negative account balance and have no money. I wanted to help them and help my community,” said Alivia.

So rather than donating the money with the rest of the pageant participants, Alivia donated the money to her own school.

“I was so proud. It was crazy because I didn’t expect it. I expected her to do the donations through the pageant as we have always done but she said I want this money to go directly to my school,” said Alivia’s mom, Honie Jo Hendrix.

Through Facebook, friends and family, Alivia was able to raise $200. This was the first time she participated in a community service project of this scale, and looks forward to helping more people in the future.

“Middle school is a tough place to be. For her to say no matter how tough it is here, I still want to help the kids in my community, the people I see every day. I think it’s very special,” said Honie.

