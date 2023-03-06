Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Spire temporarily halts natural gas disconnections for some Selma residents, businesses

The decision comes in the wake of an EF-2 tornado that took direct aim at Selma on Jan. 12.
Debris seen in this Jan. 23 file photo shows the slow recovery that continues in Selma...
Debris seen in this Jan. 23 file photo shows the slow recovery that continues in Selma following a Jan. 12 EF-2 tornado.(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Natural gas utility company Spire announced Monday that it will suspend disconnections for impacted business and residential customers impacted in the city of Selma through May. The company said the decision will providing more help as the area struggles to recover after Selma took a direct hit from an EF-2 tornado on January 12.

For impacted residential customers, Spire says extended payment plan arrangements are also available through August.

“We want to be sure that those impacted by the tornado in Selma have the support they need to get back on their feet,” said Joe Hampton, president of Spire Alabama, Gulf Coast, and Mississippi. “If someone is struggling to pay their natural gas bill, we want to work with them on a solution.”

In January, Spire donated $16,000 to American Red Cross chapters in communities impacted by recent tornadoes, and volunteers from Spire cooked meals and provided much-needed supplies to the community of Selma at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Jan. 27.

Impacted Spire customers in Selma are encouraged to call 800-292-4008 for more information.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Hospital rallies around Anesthetist Reid Williams ahead of his first surgery.
Montgomery nurse anesthetist battles stage 4 colon cancer
Tasia Leoha Thomas was arrested for assault, first degree on Saturday in Opelika.
Man shot in Opelika late Saturday morning
President Joe Biden speaks near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2023,...
President Joe Biden visits Selma for Bridge Crossing Jubilee
Juvenile shot Saturday afternoon in Montgomery
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard

Latest News

A person has died and another is recovering after a shooting in Macon County Sunday.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at weekend Macon County barbecue
Congrats, Mrs. McKenney! You're this week's Class Act.
‘My father is my inspiration,’ Halcyon teacher says
Montgomery police say a man's body was found in the 2200 block of East Sixth Street on March 3,...
Man charged with murder after body found Friday in Montgomery
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel...
Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71