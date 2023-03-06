Troy municipal court offers amnesty, signature bond week

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in Troy are being offered amnesty for certain municipal court warrants during the week of March 6-10.

According to Troy Municipal Court, amnesty allows those with certain municipal court warrants to clear their warrant without concern of being arrested. It is offered to anyone who has received traffic, parking, litter, animal, or noise citations and alias warrants issued for failure to appear.

If, by chance, you have a charge that does not apply (warrant of arrest), you can come in and will be granted an immediate signature bond, the city said. According to the city, you will merely be booked and released in 10 minutes with no time behind bars waiting on bail or bond unless it is domestic violence third degree for which you must spend 24 hours in jail before bond, per state code.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the amnesty and signature bond special program may appear at the Troy Municipal Court, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The city said there are several advantages of participating in amnesty and signature bond week:

Save the embarrassment of being handcuffed in public or in front of your family

You won’t be charged the $25 Failure to Appear Fee

You won’t have to pay a $35 state-mandated bail fee, as you will never be arrested

You won’t pay a $12 warrant fee which is state mandated on executed Alias Warrants

Come at your leisure that week without having to sit in court for several hours

No embarrassment of being seen in a public courtroom

No shame of your name called from a docket in a courtroom

Good chance your name won’t be in the newspaper because, in most cases, you will not be arrested

Dodge the gradual rise in court costs by participating in the amnesty court day

Pay your tickets so you can get your driver’s license back

Clear your warrants so you will not be afraid to call 911 in emergencies

For more information on amnesty week and signature bond week, call the Troy Municipal Court at 334-566-4248 or email court@troyal.gov.

