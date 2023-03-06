Advertise
White House historian visits the University of Alabama

White House historian visits University of Alabama
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stewart McLaurin first visited the White House when he was a 5th grade student from Birmingham. Today, he’s a certified expert on it. He’s been president of the White House Historical Association for the past 9 years.

McLaurin has grown the association’s cultural and educational programming through award winning books. He is also sharing the historical importance of the White House with people face to face. He is an alumnus of the University of Alabama, majoring in history and graduating in 1981.

WRBC was there when McLaurin returned to the University of Alabama. He shared a “rich history of the people’s house” as he calls the White House, with members of UA’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. “By comparison to European palaces, it’s a very modest home. And we think that appropriately represents the American presidency. A president comes into office and they live there temporarily with their family and then they move back home and the next president comes in. And it’s a home for the president, not any one personality,” McLaurin told WBRC.

People interested in learning more about the history of White House can go here.

