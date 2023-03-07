Advertise
2 killed in Selma shooting incident Sunday night

Selma police reported a shooting incident that left two people dead on March 5, 2023.
Selma police reported a shooting incident that left two people dead on March 5, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police have reported a shooting incident that left two people dead late Sunday.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford said officers got a call about shots fired in the area of 100 Cummings Circle around 11 p.m. Sunday. He said officers found a victim on the ground who was pronounced dead at the scene. The chief identified the victim as Cameron Struggs.

Fulford said while officers were en route to the scene, they saw a vehicle with its flashers on headed into town. He said officers went to Vaughan Regional Medical Center’s emergency room where they were told another gunshot victim from the Cummings Circle was there. That person also died.

Fulford identified the second victim as Lakin Smith.

No other information was released. The police department is asking anyone with information to call them at 334-874-2190.

This comes one day after two people were shot at the Good Vibes nightclub early Saturday. One of those gunshot victims also died.

