2 vehicle involved wreck takes life of an Enterprise resident, injures 3 others

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A two car wreck occurred in Florida Monday night at approximately 7:30 p.m. ending in the death of an Enterprise man and injuring 3 others.

According to an official release from Florida Highway Patrol, an Enterprise man, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials confirm a white Toyota Camry, driven by the Enterprise man, was traveling west on State Road 293, just east of State Road 85.

A silver Honda Accord was traveling east on State Road 293, approaching the Toyota Camry, also just east of State Road 85.

The Toyota Camry crossed the center line and collided with the Honda Accord head on.

There were 2 other occupants in the Toyota Camry that received injuries. A 13 year old passenger received serious injuries while a 7 year old passenger sustained minor injuries.

No one in the Toyota Camry was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, per Florida Highway Patrol.

The solo occupant of the Honda Accord also sustained serious injuries.

All of the injured parties were transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment.

The identity of the victim will not be released because Florida does not identify victims of car wrecks.

