FEMA to offer rebuilding tips to Prattville residents

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Those working to restore their homes after the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes can meet with FEMA mitigation specialists at Russell Do It Center in Prattville.

Between March 9 and March 14, FEMA mitigation specialists will speak with residents about their damage and discuss how to best repair their homes. They will give tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage.

FEMA says most of the information will be geared toward do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be available during the following hours:

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, March 9

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, March 10

7:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 11

7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, March 13

7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 14

Specialists are also available on the Mitigation Helpline, 833-336-2477, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Central Time. You may leave a voicemail at any time or you may email FEMA-R4-HMHELP@FEMA.DHS.GOV.

For information on Alabama’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4684. Follow FEMA on Twitter on Twitter and Facebook.

