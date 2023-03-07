First Alert: Rain chances rise late week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a mild start to our Tuesday! Out-the-door temperatures are in the 60s and 70s under a mainly cloudy sky with a light wind. Another warm day is in store across the region! Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated pocket of rain and thunder cannot be ruled out today, but a majority of the region will be dry and warm. Winds will be relatively light today and through tonight. Lows will be in the 50s overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

With more warm, mainly dry weather ahead, there has not been much rain or fresh air to help clean out the atmosphere. This means our air quality remains poor and pollen levels will remain uncomfortably high over the next few days.

In fact, Wednesday will remain warm. We have a frontal boundary that is hung up across the south and that will keep with spotty showers in the forecast for midweek. Highs will remain in the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be a bit more noticeable, gusting upwards of 20 mph out of the east. A bit of a breeze will remain in place through the night under cloudy skies and lows in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday will again feature highs in the 70s under mainly cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible during the day. Rain chances are forecast to increase Thursday night and into the day on Friday, as a wave of energy rolls along a stalled frontal boundary. Lows will dip into the 50s during the night with rain likely.

Friday, as of right now, looks to be the best chance this week to see some wet weather. Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely during the day and highs will only warm around 70 degrees. Cloudy skies will prevail and remain in place through the night. Lows will hover around 50 degrees with lingering showers through the night, trying to exit by the start of the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, Saturday is trending to be the drier day of the two. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day with an isolated pocket of rain possible. Highs will be cooler, in the 60s and lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Higher rain chances are forecast on Sunday as we track yet another pulse of energy into the region. We will again expect to see some rain, maybe a thunderstorm or two Sunday going into Monday morning. Highs Sunday will remain cooler, in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

A shower or two looks to linger into Monday, but the entire system looks to be exiting the region and finally pushing out the stalled boundary that has just been parked across the legion for the last week. Behind the front we look to trend drier and remain cooler through midweek ahead.

