Former Shellhorn school building a total loss after weekend fire, sheriff says

SHELLHORN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says a fire over the weekend destroyed what used to be Shellhorn School.

Photos posted by the Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department show the building completely engulfed early Saturday. The fire department said crews from Troy, Goshen and Northeast Crenshaw also helped.

The old Shellhorn school this morning caught fire. Thankful for all the first responders and thankfully all went home safely! Posted by Meeksville Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the building is a total loss.

A sheriff’s office investigator, Lt. Troy Johnson, said the building has not been used in more than 30 years, and there was no power to the structure at the time.

Johnson said the fire may have been started by someone due to the absence of electricity, lightning or nearby controlled burns. The cause is under investigation, and the state fire marshal is scheduled to inspect the site this week.

No injuries were reported.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.