Grammy winner Tye Tribbett set for free Montgomery concert

The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye...
The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye Tribbett at Riverwalk Amphitheater.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye Tribbett.

“This Side of the Bridge” is being presented by the city’s cultural affairs department and will commemorate the Bloody Sunday foot soldiers’ arrival from Selma to the steps of the state Capitol in Montgomery.

Tribbett is a multi-time Grammy® Award winner. Among the successes of his career are five No. 1 albums and eight top 10 songs. He’s sold more than 1.3 million albums.

The concert will take place at the Riverwalk Amphitheater on March 26. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and showtime is at 5 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase from various food trucks on site. Residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

For more information about this event, visit MGMcityEvents.com.

