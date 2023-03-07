Grammy winner Tye Tribbett set for free Montgomery concert

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye Tribbett.

“This Side of the Bridge” is being presented by the city’s cultural affairs department and will commemorate the Bloody Sunday foot soldiers’ arrival from Selma to the steps of the state Capitol in Montgomery.

Tribbett is a multi-time Grammy® Award winner. Among the successes of his career are five No. 1 albums and eight top 10 songs. He’s sold more than 1.3 million albums.

The concert will take place at the Riverwalk Amphitheater on March 26. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and showtime is at 5 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase from various food trucks on site. Residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

For more information about this event, visit MGMcityEvents.com.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.