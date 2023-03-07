Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ivey picks special guest to attend Tuesday’s state of the state address

Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan. 11, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will deliver the annual state of the state address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature Tuesday evening.

Ivey has invited Terry Saban to join her as her guest at the 2023 address, which will take place in the Old House Chamber of the State Capitol. She has also invited students from University Charter School in Livingston to be in attendance for the address.

Additionally, The Mustang String Band of the Northeast Alabama Community College will begin playing various musical selections as legislators and other make their way into the Chamber at around 5:30 p.m.

The address will be broadcast live by WSFA 12 News to media outlets across the state starting at 6 p.m. You will also be able to watch the state of the state address on this story when it begins.

Following Ivey’s address, WSFA 12 News will carry a live Democratic response from state Rep. Anthony Daniels.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Hospital rallies around Anesthetist Reid Williams ahead of his first surgery.
Montgomery nurse anesthetist battles stage 4 colon cancer
Tasia Leoha Thomas was arrested for assault, first degree on Saturday in Opelika.
Man shot in Opelika late Saturday morning
President Joe Biden speaks near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2023,...
President Joe Biden visits Selma for Bridge Crossing Jubilee
Jarrett Dotson is charged with murder.
Man charged with murder after body found Friday in Montgomery
Juvenile shot Saturday afternoon in Montgomery

Latest News

Sen. Tammy Baldwin wants cow’s milk to be the only milk
Sen. Tammy Baldwin pushes for legislation that would require relabeling of plant-based milks following release of new FDA guidance 
President Joe Biden speaks near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5, 2023,...
President Joe Biden visits Selma for Bridge Crossing Jubilee
President Joe Biden speaks at the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma.
President Biden speaks in Selma
President Biden arrived in Montgomery Sunday afternoon in route to the Selma bridge crossing.
President Biden arrives at Maxwell AFB