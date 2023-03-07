Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Jefferson Co. Coroner looking for family of deceased inmate

Bobby Ray Bradley, 69, died on March 4 just after 8 a.m.
Bobby Ray Bradley, 69, died on March 4 just after 8 a.m.(Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is looking for the family of a man who recently died at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Bobby Ray Bradley, 69, died on March 4 just after 8 a.m. He was being treated for several medical ailments and his death is believed to be from natural causes. An autopsy showed no signs of trauma or foul play.

Bradley was serving a life sentence for first-degree sodomy from a 1989 conviction out of Calhoun County,

All attempts to identify and locate family have failed.  According to a friend, Bradley’s family is from Piedmont, Alabama.  His mother, Bertie Bradley, died over ten years ago.

He reportedly has a son, Dewayne Bradley, but his whereabouts is unknown. 

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrett Dotson is charged with murder.
Man charged with murder after body found Friday in Montgomery
File image
1 dead, 1 injured in weekend Selma nightclub shooting
A person has died and another is recovering after a shooting in Macon County Sunday.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at weekend Macon County barbecue
A man has died following a late-night shooting Monday.
Man dies in late-night Montgomery shooting
Ibraheem Yazeed is indicted in the murder of Aniah Blanchard.
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect pleads not guilty

Latest News

Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye...
Grammy winner Tye Tribbett set for free Montgomery concert
A man has died following a late-night shooting Monday.
Man dies in late-night Montgomery shooting
The Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm has announced pay increases for...
Alabama correctional officers to see pay increases, ADOC announces