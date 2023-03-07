Advertise
Kadie the Cow’s calf BeBe located after missing 7 years
By Ashlee Williams
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After nearly a decade, Kadie the Cow’s calf, BeBe has been located!

Ed Wolverton with Uptown Inc. said a man, who does not want to be identified, obtained BeBe from the former Best Buy store off Manchester Expressway where the cows were originally located.

Wolverton told News Leader 9 that the man placed BeBe on his farm in Butler, Ga. After seeing the news of Kadie moving to Uptown, the man felt compelled to return the calf to its mother. Wolverton picked up the calf just last month.

Wolverton said BeBe will eventually be reunited with its mother, Kadie, but is awaiting engineering techniques to ensure BeBe is not stolen again.

Full interview with Ed Wolverton with Uptown Inc. is below:

Count on News Leader 9 to keep you updated.

