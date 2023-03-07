Man dies in late-night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following a late-night shooting Monday.

According to Montgomery police, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Reginald Neal of Montgomery.

The fatal shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Ann Street. Police say officers located Neal at the scene and he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release.

Police ask anyone with any information about this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

