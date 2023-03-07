Advertise
Man injured in Montgomery shooting Monday night

Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 1300 block of Adrian Lane on March 6, 2023.
Montgomery police say a man was shot in the 1300 block of Adrian Lane on March 6, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Monday night shooting.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Adrian Lane at about 9:20 p.m. She said they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. he was taken to a hospital.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

