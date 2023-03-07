Maryland pastor walks from Selma to Montgomery to honor 1965 marchers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Maryland revered with ties to Selma walked from Selma to the state Capitol Monday in honor of the voting rights marchers who made the same voyage back in 1965.

Robert Turner said he made the 54-mile trek “in honor of Dr. King and John Lewis and several other foot soldiers.”

“The work of repair and justice is still not finished,” he said.

This is not his first voyage on foot. Turner has walked from Baltimore, Maryland to the nation’s capital. Now he plans to walk for Selma - a place he used to call home.

“I have walked over eight hours so far, and I have approximately eight more hours to go,” said Turner.

Turner said he has received a lot of support along the way.

“Everybody who has sent well wishes and prayers, not just so much prayers for me, but I asked people to pray for this country,” said Turner.

Turner said he also received support from Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church in Selma where he used to be a pastor.

Turner said he was glad to be spiritually called to embark on this voyage, especially since the annual Selma to Montgomery march group reenactment was canceled this year.

