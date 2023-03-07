Montgomery County DA’s office hosting Second Chance Job Fair Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County district attorney’s office is hosting its fourth Second Chance Job Fair this Thursday. It will be the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl from 9 a.m.-noon.

The fair aims to connect former offenders with businesses who are willing to give them employment opportunities. The DA’s office has said a criminal background is one of the biggest hurdles ex-offenders have to clear when trying to find a job and get back on their feet.

In addition to employers, there will be representatives from Legal Services Alabama and the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s Office on hand to help guide ex-offenders through the process of how to file for an expungement.

The district attorney’s office says the Second Chance Job Fair has seen a large increases in job applicants every time since its first event in July 2021. They said several job seekers were hired on the spot during the last two job fairs.

Here are some of the employers and resource providers apricating in this week’s job fair:

ABC Board

Alabama Army National Guard

Alabama Career Center

Alabama Department of Human Resources (A-RESET Program)

Alabama Department of Transportation

Alabama Department of Youth Services

Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind

Alethia House

Allegiance Staffing

ASK Telemarketing

Big Lots

Bishop Cabinets

Cintas

COSA-NCADD

CRDN of Montgomery and Central Alabama

DAS North America

Elwood Staffing

Five Horizons Health Services

Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama

Hands on River Region

Hope Inspired Ministries

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing America

Jim Massey Cleaners

Lear Inc.

LifeSouth Community Blood Center

Onin Staffing

ServPro

Surge Staffing

US Foods

Waffle House

Walker Workforce

Wayne Sanderson Farms

Wind Creek Casino

While the Second Chance Job Fair has a particular focus on helping ex-offenders find employment, the job faier is open to all job seekers.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.