Montgomery County DA’s office hosting Second Chance Job Fair Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County district attorney’s office is hosting its fourth Second Chance Job Fair this Thursday. It will be the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl from 9 a.m.-noon.
The fair aims to connect former offenders with businesses who are willing to give them employment opportunities. The DA’s office has said a criminal background is one of the biggest hurdles ex-offenders have to clear when trying to find a job and get back on their feet.
In addition to employers, there will be representatives from Legal Services Alabama and the Montgomery County Circuit Clerk’s Office on hand to help guide ex-offenders through the process of how to file for an expungement.
The district attorney’s office says the Second Chance Job Fair has seen a large increases in job applicants every time since its first event in July 2021. They said several job seekers were hired on the spot during the last two job fairs.
Here are some of the employers and resource providers apricating in this week’s job fair:
- ABC Board
- Alabama Army National Guard
- Alabama Career Center
- Alabama Department of Human Resources (A-RESET Program)
- Alabama Department of Transportation
- Alabama Department of Youth Services
- Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind
- Alethia House
- Allegiance Staffing
- ASK Telemarketing
- Big Lots
- Bishop Cabinets
- Cintas
- COSA-NCADD
- CRDN of Montgomery and Central Alabama
- DAS North America
- Elwood Staffing
- Five Horizons Health Services
- Goodwill Industries of Central Alabama
- Hands on River Region
- Hope Inspired Ministries
- Hyundai Motor Manufacturing America
- Jim Massey Cleaners
- Lear Inc.
- LifeSouth Community Blood Center
- Onin Staffing
- ServPro
- Surge Staffing
- US Foods
- Waffle House
- Walker Workforce
- Wayne Sanderson Farms
- Wind Creek Casino
While the Second Chance Job Fair has a particular focus on helping ex-offenders find employment, the job faier is open to all job seekers.
