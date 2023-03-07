Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

South Alabama falls to Louisiana in Sun Belt Conference Championshp

It was the first appearance in the conference championship game for the Jags since 2009.
It was the first appearance in the conference championship game for the Jags since 2009.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -The South Alabama Jaguars went head-to-head with the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns with the Sun Belt Championship and a spot in the NCAA tournament on the line. It was the first appearance in the conference championship game for the Jags since 2009.

South Alabama made eight of their first 11 shots to jump out to an early lead. Louisiana would briefly take the lead midway through the first half, but the Jaguars would answer back with a 7-0 run. The Jags would hold Louisiana scoreless for about the last three minutes of the half to take a 4-point lead into the locker room.

The Ragin Cajuns came out of the locker room with the hot hand and used that momentum to jump out to 4-point lead, but neither team could find too much separation. The Jags would pull within three but Owen White’s 3-point attempt to send it to over time hits the rim twice before bouncing out and Louisiana holds on to a 71-66 win to claim the Sun Belt Championship.

Despite the loss Senior guard Isaiah Moore finished with a career high 33 points. Center Kevin Samuel also set a new school record for most blocks in a season with 86. Moore and White were both named to the Sun Belt all-tournament team.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrett Dotson is charged with murder.
Man charged with murder after body found Friday in Montgomery
File image
1 dead, 1 injured in weekend Selma nightclub shooting
A man has died following a late-night shooting Monday.
Man dies in late-night Montgomery shooting
A person has died and another is recovering after a shooting in Macon County Sunday.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at weekend Macon County barbecue
Ibraheem Yazeed is indicted in the murder of Aniah Blanchard.
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect pleads not guilty

Latest News

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) slam dunks the ball over Auburn guard Allen Flanigan during...
Bama’s Brandon Miller named SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year
Sports Xtra: Alabama 200 Montgomery Motor Speedway
Sports Xtra: Alabama 200 Montgomery Motor Speedway
UAB defeats Georgia Southern 35-21
UAB Football to begin spring practice
Montgomery Motor Speedway will hold the 59th annual Alabama 200 "Hunt for the BEAR" on Mar. 4.
15 year old Seth Christensen wins Alabama 200