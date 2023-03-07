Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Starbucks adds a new drink to its menu

Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new...
Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, in stores starting Tuesday.(Starbucks)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Starbucks is welcoming a new drink to its menu.

The new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew has cinnamon and caramel flavors swirled into Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew and is topped with cinnamon sweet cream foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping.

The Cinnamon Cream Nitro Cold Brew will be available all year.

“This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor,” Starbucks beverage developer Erin Marinan said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrett Dotson is charged with murder.
Man charged with murder after body found Friday in Montgomery
File image
1 dead, 1 injured in weekend Selma nightclub shooting
A person has died and another is recovering after a shooting in Macon County Sunday.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at weekend Macon County barbecue
A man has died following a late-night shooting Monday.
Man dies in late-night Montgomery shooting
Ibraheem Yazeed is indicted in the murder of Aniah Blanchard.
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect pleads not guilty

Latest News

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
In a call with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Lopez Obrador, the governor of Tamaulipas...
Deaths of 2 kidnapped Americans announced
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Joe Biden says new taxes on the rich can help save Medicare