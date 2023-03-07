Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Verizon to raise prices on select plans

The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.
The Verizon logo outside a store, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston.(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your cell phone bill may be going up if you are a Verizon customer.

The company says it is raising prices on some of its older cell phone plans.

Verizon is hoping the price hike on older plans will be an incentive to get customers to switch to its newest 5G plan.

Plans facing a rate change include Beyond Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited 55+, Go Unlimited and Verizon Unlimited. The company is encouraging customers to upgrade to plans such as 5G Get More or 5G Start.

People who prefer to stay on their older plans will have to pay $2 more a month.

The change takes effect on April 10.

AT&T took similar action last year, raising rates on some of its older plans as well.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrett Dotson is charged with murder.
Man charged with murder after body found Friday in Montgomery
File image
1 dead, 1 injured in weekend Selma nightclub shooting
A person has died and another is recovering after a shooting in Macon County Sunday.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at weekend Macon County barbecue
A man has died following a late-night shooting Monday.
Man dies in late-night Montgomery shooting
Ibraheem Yazeed is indicted in the murder of Aniah Blanchard.
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect pleads not guilty

Latest News

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
Prichard house fire claims the life of 3
UPDATE: Grease fire blamed for blaze that killed mother, 2 children in Prichard, officials say
In a call with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Lopez Obrador, the governor of Tamaulipas...
Deaths of 2 kidnapped Americans announced
This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows inmate Gary Green. Green...
Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Joe Biden says new taxes on the rich can help save Medicare