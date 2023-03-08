Advertise
Alabama native on Team Kelly for Season 23 of The Voice

D. Smooth will compete on season 23 of The Voice for Team Kelly.
D. Smooth will compete on season 23 of The Voice for Team Kelly.(NBC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama native D. Smooth was selected to be on Kelly Clarkson’s team on this season of The Voice.

Smooth, a 25-year-old Montgomery resident, was picked up to be on Team Kelly this past Monday night in his second attempt to make the show.

Smooth was about to take the stage during the season 21 “Blind Auditions” when the teams filled up and prevented him from ever being given a chance to showcase his talents.

However, Smooth stated that looking back now, he is grateful that he didn’t get a chance to perform at a time when he wasn’t giving his 100% to music.

Smooth grew up in the rural countryside near Birmingham, and his entire family lived on the same street. He says that he feels blessed that his family was close by to keep him grounded.

In high school, Smooth was a singer in the jazz band, but even though he loved his music, his primary focus was on sports. Now that he is back at “The Voice,” he is ready to give it his all.

