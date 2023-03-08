ASU welcomes eSports gaming lab

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From Universities to the Olympics, eSports is now considered a sport much like football or baseball.

ASU is now tapping into this multi-billion dollar industry with this new addition.

The new lab in John Garret Hardy University Center is filled with $90 thousand worth of gaming equipment provided by gaming and software companies.

ASU faculty says this new addition will enhance student engagement and the college experience.

“Students learning persistence and attainment in college are strongly tied to student engagement, including student extracurricular and curricular activities,” said Interim Director of Camps and Programs Bennie Cooks.

" The black collegiate gaming association is to create a pipeline for black and women of color college students to gain corporate roles within the gaming and tech industries,” said Cooks.

As soon as the lab opened, students poured in and did what they loved.

20 students also signed up to join ASU’s eSports team.

“I have friends now. I have people I can go to. For me, this game lab is more than just a place. It’s a moment a time I get to be with my friends. I get to enjoy the time we have together, “said one ASU student

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.