ASU’s Madlock named SWAC Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday at the Southwestern Athletic Conference, it was announced that Alabama State University’s TJ Madlock has been named the SWAC Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year.

Madlock had a stellar debut season for Alabama State, averaging 11.2 points per game. He also contributed 6.0 rebounds per game and 2.9 assists per game.

The Memphis, Tenn., native scored in double figures 18 times, including a season-high 25 against UAB. Madlock had five double-digit rebound games with a season-high 13 versus Alabama A&M.

The sophomore ranks in the top 10 in the SWAC in 10 stat categories, ranking second in assist/turnover Ratio (1.28), fifth in minutes played (33:26), seventh in assists (91), eighth in assists per game (3.0), seventh field goal attempts (331), fourth in rebounds (185), fifth in defensive rebounds (4.6), seventh in rebounds per game (6.2), ninth in steals (42) and steals per game (1.4).

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 All-SWAC Men’s Basketball teams and individual award winners on Tuesday evening. The league’s coaches and sports information directors voted on the all-conference honors.

Complete list of all-conference selections

All-SWAC First Team

Cameron Christon, Grambling State

Shaun Doss Jr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Dominic Brewton, Alcorn State

Will Douglas, Prairie View A&M

Terry Collins, Mississippi Valley State

All-SWAC Second Team

Shawndarius Cowart, Grambling State

Joirdon Karl Nicholas, Texas Southern

Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman

Jeremiah Kendall, Alcorn State

Brion Whitley, Southern

Co-Coach of the Year

Landon Bussie, Alcorn State

Co-Coach of the Year

Donte’ Jackson, Grambling State

Player of the Year

Cameron Christon, Grambling State

Defensive Player of the Year

Olisa Blaise Akonobi, Alabama A&M

Newcomer of the Year

Antonio Madlock, Alabama State

Freshman of the Year

Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman

