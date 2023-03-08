ASU’s Madlock named SWAC Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday at the Southwestern Athletic Conference, it was announced that Alabama State University’s TJ Madlock has been named the SWAC Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year.
Madlock had a stellar debut season for Alabama State, averaging 11.2 points per game. He also contributed 6.0 rebounds per game and 2.9 assists per game.
The Memphis, Tenn., native scored in double figures 18 times, including a season-high 25 against UAB. Madlock had five double-digit rebound games with a season-high 13 versus Alabama A&M.
The sophomore ranks in the top 10 in the SWAC in 10 stat categories, ranking second in assist/turnover Ratio (1.28), fifth in minutes played (33:26), seventh in assists (91), eighth in assists per game (3.0), seventh field goal attempts (331), fourth in rebounds (185), fifth in defensive rebounds (4.6), seventh in rebounds per game (6.2), ninth in steals (42) and steals per game (1.4).
The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 All-SWAC Men’s Basketball teams and individual award winners on Tuesday evening. The league’s coaches and sports information directors voted on the all-conference honors.
Complete list of all-conference selections
All-SWAC First Team
- Cameron Christon, Grambling State
- Shaun Doss Jr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Dominic Brewton, Alcorn State
- Will Douglas, Prairie View A&M
- Terry Collins, Mississippi Valley State
All-SWAC Second Team
- Shawndarius Cowart, Grambling State
- Joirdon Karl Nicholas, Texas Southern
- Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman
- Jeremiah Kendall, Alcorn State
- Brion Whitley, Southern
Co-Coach of the Year
- Landon Bussie, Alcorn State
Co-Coach of the Year
- Donte’ Jackson, Grambling State
Player of the Year
- Cameron Christon, Grambling State
Defensive Player of the Year
- Olisa Blaise Akonobi, Alabama A&M
Newcomer of the Year
- Antonio Madlock, Alabama State
Freshman of the Year
- Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.