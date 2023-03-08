Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ASU’s Madlock named SWAC Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year.

TJ Madlock
TJ Madlock(Alabama State University)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday at the Southwestern Athletic Conference, it was announced that Alabama State University’s TJ Madlock has been named the SWAC Men’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year.

Madlock had a stellar debut season for Alabama State, averaging 11.2 points per game. He also contributed 6.0 rebounds per game and 2.9 assists per game.

The Memphis, Tenn., native scored in double figures 18 times, including a season-high 25 against UAB. Madlock had five double-digit rebound games with a season-high 13 versus Alabama A&M.

The sophomore ranks in the top 10 in the SWAC in 10 stat categories, ranking second in assist/turnover Ratio (1.28), fifth in minutes played (33:26), seventh in assists (91), eighth in assists per game (3.0), seventh field goal attempts (331), fourth in rebounds (185), fifth in defensive rebounds (4.6), seventh in rebounds per game (6.2), ninth in steals (42) and steals per game (1.4).

The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022-23 All-SWAC Men’s Basketball teams and individual award winners on Tuesday evening. The league’s coaches and sports information directors voted on the all-conference honors.

Complete list of all-conference selections

All-SWAC First Team

  • Cameron Christon, Grambling State
  • Shaun Doss Jr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  • Dominic Brewton, Alcorn State
  • Will Douglas, Prairie View A&M
  • Terry Collins, Mississippi Valley State

All-SWAC Second Team

  • Shawndarius Cowart, Grambling State
  • Joirdon Karl Nicholas, Texas Southern
  • Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman
  • Jeremiah Kendall, Alcorn State
  • Brion Whitley, Southern

Co-Coach of the Year

  • Landon Bussie, Alcorn State

Co-Coach of the Year

  • Donte’ Jackson, Grambling State

Player of the Year

  • Cameron Christon, Grambling State

Defensive Player of the Year

  • Olisa Blaise Akonobi, Alabama A&M

Newcomer of the Year

  • Antonio Madlock, Alabama State

Freshman of the Year

  • Zion Harmon, Bethune-Cookman

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address
The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye...
Grammy winner Tye Tribbett set for free Montgomery concert
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges after allegedly...
Undocumented immigrant indicted on 11 counts of capital murder and abuse of corpse
Selma police reported a shooting incident that left two people dead on March 5, 2023.
2 killed in Selma shooting incident Sunday night

Latest News

The Southeastern Conference Tournament is back in Music City after a one-year detour to...
Alabama looking for another SEC double dip in Nashville
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) slam dunks the ball over Auburn guard Allen Flanigan during...
Bama’s Brandon Miller named SEC Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year
UAB defeats Georgia Southern 35-21
UAB Football to begin spring practice
The Fisk University women's gymnastics team continues to break barriers.
Women’s gymnastics team becomes first at HBCU to compete at NCAA level