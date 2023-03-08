Event schedule for 2023 SLE Rodeo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s SLE Rodeo will be at Garrett Coliseum on March 17-19, but there will be plenty of events happening before then. Below is the listed event schedule. Get more information at the SLE website.

March 8

8th Annual Southeastern Livestock Exposition Youth & Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest - 8:00 AM - Garrett Coliseum Arena - Judging teams from across the Southeast are invited to compete in the 8th annual SLE Livestock Judging Contest.

March 9

Miss SLE Rodeo Pageant - 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM - Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries, W.O. Crawford Arena

March 10

March 11

March 12

March 15

March 17

March 18

March 19

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.