Event schedule for 2023 SLE Rodeo

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s SLE Rodeo will be at Garrett Coliseum on March 17-19, but there will be plenty of events happening before then. Below is the listed event schedule. Get more information at the SLE website.

March 8

March 9

  • Miss SLE Rodeo Pageant - 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM - Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries, W.O. Crawford Arena

March 10

March 11

March 12

March 15

March 17

March 18

March 19

