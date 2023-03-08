Event schedule for 2023 SLE Rodeo
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s SLE Rodeo will be at Garrett Coliseum on March 17-19, but there will be plenty of events happening before then. Below is the listed event schedule. Get more information at the SLE website.
March 8
- 8th Annual Southeastern Livestock Exposition Youth & Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest - 8:00 AM - Garrett Coliseum Arena - Judging teams from across the Southeast are invited to compete in the 8th annual SLE Livestock Judging Contest.
March 9
- Miss SLE Rodeo Pageant - 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM - Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries, W.O. Crawford Arena
March 10
- Junior Dairy Expo - Teague Arena - For information regarding the Junior Dairy Expo, visit www.jrdairyexpo.com
- SLE Youth Rodeo Showdown - AJRA - 8:00 AM - Garrett Coliseum Arena
- SLE Stock/Ranch Horse Show and Clinic - 9:00 AM - W.O. Crawford Arena
March 11
- SLE Youth Rodeo Showdown - ALBRA - 8:00 AM - Garrett Coliseum Arena
- SLE Stock/Ranch Horse Show and Clinic - 9:00 AM - W.O. Crawford Arena
March 12
- SLE Stock/Ranch Horse Show and Clinic - 9:00 AM - W.O. Crawford Arena
March 15
- Junior Beef Expo - Teague Arena - For information regarding the Junior Beef Expo, visit www.jrbeefexpo.com
- Junior Swine Expo - Old Creative Living Center - For information regarding the Junior Swine Expo, visit www.jrswineexpo.com
March 17
- Concert on the Dirt - Garrett Coliseum Arena
- SLE Team Roping - W.O. Crawford Arena
- SLE Rodeo Kickoff Parade - 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM - Downtown Montgomery
- Stick Horse Rodeo - 5:45 PM - 6:30 PM - Garrett Coliseum Arena
- Mutton Bust’n - 7:00 PM - Garrett Coliseum Arena
- PRCA Rodeo Performance 1 - 7:00 PM - Garrett Coliseum Arena
March 18
- SLE Team Roping - W.O. Crawford Arena
- Western Festival - 8:30 AM - 10:45 AM - Garrett Coliseum Arena
- Calf Scramble - 1:00 PM - Garrett Coliseum Arena
- PRCA Rodeo Performance 2 - 1:00 PM - Garrett Coliseum Arena
- Stick Horse Rodeo - 5:45 PM - 6:30 PM - Garrett Coliseum Arena
- PRCA Rodeo Performance 3 - 7:00 PM - Garrett Coliseum Arena
March 19
- SLE Team Roping - W.O. Crawford Arena
- SLE Rodeo Cowboy Church - 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM - Teague Arena
- Stick Horse Rodeo - 12:45 PM - 1:30 PM - Garrett Coliseum Arena
- PRCA Rodeo Performance 4 - 2:00 PM - Garrett Coliseum Arena
Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.