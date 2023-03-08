First Alert: Increasing rain chances to end the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a crisp start to Wednesday! Out-the-door temperatures are in the 50s and 60s area wide under a fair sky. Sunshine this morning will give way to more clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 70s today with east winds around 5 to 10 mph. A pocket of rain is possible here or there, but most will remain dry. Tonight we become mostly cloudy, lows will hover in the 50s and east winds remain in place.

Tomorrow will again feature highs in the 70s under mainly to partly cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible during the day. Rain chances are forecast to increase Thursday night and into the day on Friday, as a wave of energy rolls along a stalled frontal boundary. Lows will dip into the 50s during the night with rain likely.

Friday, as of right now, looks to be the best chance of rain during the work and school week. Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely during the day and highs will only warm around 70 degrees. Cloudy skies will prevail and remain in place through the night. Lows will hover around 50 degrees with lingering showers through the night, trying to exit by the start of the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, Saturday is trending to be the drier day of the two. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day with an isolated pocket of rain possible, but most will remain dry. Highs will be cooler, in the 60s and 70s and lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Higher rain chances are forecast on Sunday, as we track yet another pulse of energy into the region. We will again expect to see some rain, maybe a thunderstorm or two Sunday going into Monday morning. Highs Sunday will remain cooler, in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

A shower or two looks to linger into Monday, but the entire system looks to be exiting the region and finally pushing out the stalled boundary that has just been parked across the area for the last week. Behind the front we look to trend drier and remain cooler through midweek ahead.

Speaking of cooler weather, Tuesday we will wake up with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and through the day, we only expect afternoon highs to top out on either side of 60 degrees. A stark difference between the above average temperatures we have seen during the first few days of March.

