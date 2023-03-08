Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Girl rescued after being stuck 80 feet high in a tree

The girl was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.
By 14 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A girl was stuck 80 feet high in a pine tree for over an hour, according to authorities in Indiana.

Fire officials said the girl had climbed up the tree, and rescue teams had to use a rope system to safely get her down.

“She got up there by herself and she ended up being barefoot, which was pretty impressive,” Lt. Ryan Bosker said.

Bosker said she was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.

“She was awesome the entire time and was following directions and stayed put while she waited for us to get her down,” Bosker said.

The girl was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but fire officials said she was alert the whole time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address
The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye...
Grammy winner Tye Tribbett set for free Montgomery concert
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges after allegedly...
Undocumented immigrant indicted on 11 counts of capital murder and abuse of corpse
Selma police reported a shooting incident that left two people dead on March 5, 2023.
2 killed in Selma shooting incident Sunday night

Latest News

Tucker Carlson, left, and former President Donald Trump, talk while watching golfers on the...
‘I hate him passionately,’ Fox’s Tucker Carlson texted about Trump, court papers reveal
U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
D. Smooth will compete on season 23 of The Voice for Team Kelly.
Alabama native on Team Kelly for Season 23 of The Voice
FILE - The band Lynyrd Skynyrd, from left, Gary Rossington, Billy Powell, Artimus Pyle, Ed King...
Skynyrd member’s death signals end of era for Southern rock