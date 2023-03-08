Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man in Texas was arrested for allegedly stabbing someone and removing an organ, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called on Feb. 15 to respond to reports of a stabbing and found a victim whose organ was removed when they arrived at the scene.

The stabbing victim was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said he was taken into custody March 7.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address
The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye...
Grammy winner Tye Tribbett set for free Montgomery concert
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges after allegedly...
Undocumented immigrant indicted on 11 counts of capital murder and abuse of corpse
Selma police reported a shooting incident that left two people dead on March 5, 2023.
2 killed in Selma shooting incident Sunday night

Latest News

The Montgomery Police Department
Montgomery man charged with Capital Murder
James Fidele, 37, has been arrested following his child's death after being left in a vehicle.
2-year-old dies after father leaves toddler in vehicle for hours, police say
FILE - The pressures on FBI Director Christopher Wray and the FBI have grown since a search of...
FBI tested by attacks, politically explosive investigations
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
An empty coal train hit a rockslide along tracks in West Virginia on Wednesday morning, causing...
3 injured in fiery train derailment caused by rockslide