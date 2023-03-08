Advertise
LIVE: Mobile Fire-Rescue working large oil platform fire on the Mobile River

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue units are on the scene of a 2-alarm structure fire at 400 Dunlap Drive. Multiple companies arrived on the scene to discover a multi-story, oil rig-like structure with heavy smoke and flames.

According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, the rig contains diesel, hydraulic fluid, and oil with other potential hazards on board. Crews are working in tandem to mitigate the incident as quickly as possible. This is a developing scene.

FOX10 News is working to get details and will have more information as it becomes available.

