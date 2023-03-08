Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery City Council approves purchase of new police body cameras

Montgomery City Council voted unanimously to purchase new body cameras for Montgomery Police
Montgomery City Council voted unanimously to purchase new body cameras for Montgomery Police(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to purchase a new body camera system for the Montgomery Police Department with the use of its American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The new system will allow communication between an officer’s body and patrol vehicle cameras to record their surroundings from different perspectives.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said this is another way law enforcement can be transparent with its community.

“That just helps us build a better case. It helps us get the facts right. And there, againn, no more he said, she said. It’s all on video. And it just really helps us with transparency and accountability, ”Albert said

In addition to the body cameras, the police chief is also looking at passing a public release policy, which would allow the community to request footage in the event of a controversy involving a police officer. Albert also mentioned creating a citizens review board to help build trust and accountability within the community.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarrett Dotson is charged with murder.
Man charged with murder after body found Friday in Montgomery
Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
File image
1 dead, 1 injured in weekend Selma nightclub shooting
A person has died and another is recovering after a shooting in Macon County Sunday.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at weekend Macon County barbecue
Ibraheem Yazeed is indicted in the murder of Aniah Blanchard.
Aniah Blanchard murder suspect pleads not guilty

Latest News

Stanhope Elmore High School mourning loss of 2 students
Stanhope Elmore High School mourning loss of 2 students
Cemetery to be cleared from debris
United Way hosting cleanup at Flatwood cemetary
.
Gov. Ivey discusses safety, healthcare in Alabama
Gov. Ivey discusses education, proposes teacher pay raises
Gov. Ivey discusses education, proposes teacher pay raises