Montgomery City Council approves purchase of new police body cameras

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to purchase a new body camera system for the Montgomery Police Department with the use of its American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The new system will allow communication between an officer’s body and patrol vehicle cameras to record their surroundings from different perspectives.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said this is another way law enforcement can be transparent with its community.

“That just helps us build a better case. It helps us get the facts right. And there, againn, no more he said, she said. It’s all on video. And it just really helps us with transparency and accountability, ”Albert said

In addition to the body cameras, the police chief is also looking at passing a public release policy, which would allow the community to request footage in the event of a controversy involving a police officer. Albert also mentioned creating a citizens review board to help build trust and accountability within the community.

