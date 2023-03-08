Advertise
Montgomery man charged with capital murder

The Montgomery Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged Isaiah Gipson, 30, of Montgomery, with capital murder.

According to MPD, Gipson was identified as the suspect in the Mar. 2 death of Fredrikis Heard in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue, near Mobile Highway.

Gipson was taken into custody today and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

