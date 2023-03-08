Montgomery man charged with capital murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged Isaiah Gipson, 30, of Montgomery, with capital murder.

According to MPD, Gipson was identified as the suspect in the Mar. 2 death of Fredrikis Heard in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue, near Mobile Highway.

Gipson was taken into custody today and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

