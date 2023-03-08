Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Opioid-related deaths on the rise in children, study says

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age...
According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children in the U.S. who have died from opioid overdoses is on the rise.

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.

Researchers say some of these deaths came from the use of over-the-counter medications, but the majority of these fatal poisonings were from opioids.

The study does not say how these children were able to get their hands on the drugs but does note that more than 40% of them were accidental overdoses.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address
The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye...
Grammy winner Tye Tribbett set for free Montgomery concert
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges after allegedly...
Alabama man indicted on 11 counts of capital murder and abuse of corpse
Selma police reported a shooting incident that left two people dead on March 5, 2023.
2 killed in Selma shooting incident Sunday night

Latest News

This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market
Barbara McLeod Burgess, mother of a survivor of a violent kidnapping, talks about the incident.
Mother of Mexico kidnap survivor: 'She watched them die'
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Delivery driver accused of attacking restaurant workers
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
International Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality