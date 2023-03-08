Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Parts of US see record start to allergy season

Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields...
Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields to sidewalks.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We’re seeing a record-early start to allergy season.

Allergy-triggering pollen is hitting the southern and eastern U.S. earlier this year than ever before.

Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields to sidewalks.

In Atlanta, the pollen count climbed to the “extremely high” range Monday, the earliest it has done so in 30 years of record-keeping.

By Tuesday, the tree pollen count had doubled.

In Washington D.C., the first “high” tree pollen count appeared a month ago, hitting a record high for this time of year.

It comes after an exceptionally warm February in the South and East and is part of a trend blamed on climate change.

A Wednesday report from the nonprofit group Climate Central found that allergy season has gotten longer on average since 1970.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address
The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye...
Grammy winner Tye Tribbett set for free Montgomery concert
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges after allegedly...
Undocumented immigrant indicted on 11 counts of capital murder and abuse of corpse
Selma police reported a shooting incident that left two people dead on March 5, 2023.
2 killed in Selma shooting incident Sunday night

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
Falconer’s lawyer and agent Conrad M. Rippy said Ian Woodward Falconer died Tuesday of natural...
Author Ian Falconer of ‘Olivia’ books for children dies
The girl was able to call for help from the tree and several fire departments responded to help...
Girl rescued after being stuck 80 feet high in a tree
A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On...
Tesla that hit firetruck was using automated driving system
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations