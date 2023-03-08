Advertise
Stanhope Elmore High School mourning loss of 2 students

Stanhope Elmore High School is grieving after the unexpected death of two of its students.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Stanhope Elmore High School is grieving after the unexpected death of two of its students. School administrators are focused on ensuring the faculty, staff, students and parents have all of the resources they need.

“Here at Stanhope Elmore High School we consider it a family,” said Principal Ewell Fuller.

Fuller said Stanhope has a very tightknit student body, and they have experienced tremendous loss in the last two weeks.

“It’s been a rough couple of weeks. It’s kind of an understatement. It’s affected people in all kinds of ways. It’s not just affecting Stanhope Elmore High School. It’s also affected the Millbrook community,” said Fuller.

Fuller says the school has been a strong support network. A number of organizations, including CARASTAR, Montgomery Area COSA, Autauga Baptist Association and Elmore County Family Resource Center have resources for students, staff members and their families to access as they grieve.

“Everybody here is bonded on one goal, and that’s keeping the students first,” said Fuller.

In addition to school counselors, pastors and grief counselors have been on campus this week. Fuller says they will be there for as long as they are needed.

“Until we feel like that the students’ and teachers’ needs have been met, we’re going to continue to provide whatever services we need,” said Fuller.

During a difficult time like this, the outpouring of support from the community is making a difference.

“The influx of people wanting to get involved and help, it’s really put a bright spot in a dark area, and so just thankful, truly thankful,” said Fuller.

Principal Fuller sent a letter to SEHS parents and guardians this week in light of the current events.

Fuller is asking that people continue to pray for the families and Stanhope Elmore High School.

The Church at the Brook will host a community prayer and worship gathering in the parking lot of Stanhope at 6:30 p.m. March 12.

