Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

UAB voting to add more temporary emergency treatment spaces

Temporary ER expansion at UAB
Temporary ER expansion at UAB
By Steve Crocker
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB says its emergency room has more patients than spaces to treat them, so they’re working to create more.

The university says the ER is seeing 20% more patients, 25% of whom need to be hospitalized, often for specialized care.

That’s why the University of Alabama System Board held a special-called meeting this morning, voting in favor of leasing two mobile medical units as part of a short-term plan to create 24 temporary treatment spaces.

“And the long-term plan,” says UAB President Dr. Ray Watts, “is to build out and expand the emergency department into the north pavilion and into the drive out in front of the north pavilion, which is a major renovation that will take about 24 to 30 months or so.”

The short-term expansion is being done under a covid-related relaxation of rules governing how hospitals use space, but that will end when the COVID-19 emergency expires in May.

The full board will vote on the proposed expansion at their April meeting.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address
The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye...
Grammy winner Tye Tribbett set for free Montgomery concert
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges after allegedly...
Undocumented immigrant indicted on 11 counts of capital murder and abuse of corpse
Selma police reported a shooting incident that left two people dead on March 5, 2023.
2 killed in Selma shooting incident Sunday night

Latest News

Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning to officially become Fort Moore on May 11
Missing 63-year-old woman
Opelika police locate missing 63-year-old woman
Woman from Arab says her dog was beaten and killed
Hartselle man sentenced to 10 years for killing ex-grilfriend’s dog
New addition to the HealthStar Camera Network
New addition to the HealthStar Camera Network
FlyMGM Camera debuts on WSFA HealthStar Camera Network
FlyMGM Camera debuts on WSFA HealthStar Camera Network