United Way hosting cleanup at Flatwood cemetary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been months since a deadly tornado hit the Flatwood community, and residents are still picking up the pieces. Now, the River Region United Way is planning a cleanup day at Union Benevolent Cemetery to help residents get back to some sense of normalcy.

“People come to us, say they did have family members and relatives in this cemetery, which is heartbreaking because to see how it looks now, it’s like we need to get on it, help them clean it up,” said Aaleia Freeman, marketing director with the River Region United Way.

The River Region United Way has set up a cleanup day on March 13 for anyone to come help clean up the cemetery where many World War I, World War II and Vietnam veterans are laid to rest.

“It still looks the same around here, so as much as we can make it took a little different, showing that it’s progress happening, it puts a smile on their face,” said Freeman.

As for the families affected by the tornado, Freeman said the United Way is only housing one family in a hotel and was able to provide two homes to two families this past week.

The River Region United Way is still asking for donations and is in need of people who can remove large tree limbs from the cemetery next Monday. Click here to see how you can help.

