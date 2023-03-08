WSFA 12 News launches new FlyMGM Camera at Montgomery Regional Airport

Advertise
By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new weather camera, one of many in our HealthStar Camera Network, has been installed at the Montgomery Regional Airport.

The FlyMGM Camera will continue providing a much-needed service to WSFA 12 News and the viewer. Our weather camera network allows us to monitor the weather across our coverage area. With the new addition of the FlyMGM Camera, we can keep you updated on air traffic moving in and out of the Montgomery Regional Airport.

The FlyMGM Camera is one of 10 on our HealthStar Camera Network. Other weather cameras include the top of the RSA tower in downtown Montgomery, the Wind Creek Casino and Hotel in Wetumpka, Troy University’s campus, Auburn Montgomery’s campus, downtown Andalusia and more.

During our newscasts Wednesday, we will show you the new camera view and talk with airport leaders about the decision to add the FlyMGM Camera to our network.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

