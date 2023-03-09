Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama officials working to prevent train derailments

There was a train car derailment near County Road 37 and Old Selma Road in Lowndesboro on Feb....
There was a train car derailment near County Road 37 and Old Selma Road in Lowndesboro on Feb. 27, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Like in many states, some Alabama trains carry hazardous materials from county to county. It is the Alabama Public Service Commission’s job to make sure it’s done right.

“We take it very seriously,” said the commission’s president, Twinkle Cavanaugh. “Derailments do happen. They happen in Alabama.”

Just last week, two CSX rail cars derailed in Lowndesboro. The company says no one was hurt and there were no leaks or spills.

Some derailments are more severe. Last month, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, causing toxic chemicals to leak.

“My heart breaks for the people in East Palestine,” Cavanaugh said. “We do not want that to happen here in Alabama, and we will do everything we can to prevent that from happening.”

The number of train derailments is on the decline in Alabama. There were 24 derailments in 2022 versus about 40 the previous year, according to the APSC.

Out of an abundance of caution, work is still being done to prevent derailments. The commission says they do thorough inspections of railroad tracks. They say there are more than 3,000 miles of track in Alabama.

The APSC focuses its efforts in problematic areas. They have found 90% of derailments happen in the same few spots. They also collaborate with train companies.

“We do work with the companies when we find something wrong, and we are able to use the federal guidelines to fine the companies if we find something wrong,” Cavanaugh said.

This is an effort to keep train companies in check so disasters can be avoided in Alabama.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
Stanhope Elmore HS offers grief counseling and other resources after unexpected student deaths
Stanhope Elmore High School mourning loss of 2 students
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges after allegedly...
Undocumented immigrant indicted on 11 counts of capital murder and abuse of corpse
The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye...
Grammy winner Tye Tribbett set for free Montgomery concert

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey delivered her State of the State address on March 7, 2023.
Governor proposes new statewide school for health care
Former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Former Sen. Shelby to be honored at Alabama Statehouse Thursday
Governor Kay Ivey boasted about Alabama’s booming economy during her State of the State...
Gov. Ivey discusses Alabama’s economy and possible rebate
Faith in Action Alabama held a press conference on the steps of the State House promoting HB 96.
HB 96 would make it easier for formerly incarcerated Alabamians to vote