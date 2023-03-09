Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Bank robber refuses to leave, waits for officers to arrest him, police say

A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.
A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.(File image | pawel.gaul via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - A man was arrested after police say he robbed a bank and waited for them to arrive.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were called to a bank robbery in the downtown area on Monday morning.

Police said a 65-year-old man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The man reportedly took the money but then refused to leave.

Authorities identified the man as Donald Santacroce. They said responding officers and a sergeant were able to take him into custody.

Officers booked Santacroce into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of robbery.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanhope Elmore HS offers grief counseling and other resources after unexpected student deaths
Stanhope Elmore High School mourning loss of 2 students
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Isaiah Gipson, 30, of Montgomery, with capital...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder
Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order to reduce “red tape” for citizens and businesses.
Ivey issues executive order cutting ‘red tape’ on citizens, businesses
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Arthur...
Texas executes inmate for killing 4 during drug robbery
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Report: Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury
Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Attorneys appeal Alex Murdaugh’s convictions, life sentence
Symptoms of the norovirus begin 12-48 hours after first exposure (Source: NBC12)
Chances of contracting norovirus heightened while traveling on spring break