Federal, local leaders discuss tornado recovery in Selma

White House officials returned to Selma three days after the president's visit to discuss the tornado recovery and restoration efforts.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - President Joe Biden sent members of his administration to Selma to discuss the next steps in recovery efforts from the Jan. 12 tornado.

Senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu, along with members of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Environmental Protection Agency, representatives from U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, and the Army Corps of Engineers, met with Selma Mayor James Perkins and Dallas County officials Wednesday afternoon.

“We got the resources, but more importantly, the soul of the people,” said Landrieu.

Biden mentioned during his visit on Sunday that federal assistance would be on the ground until restoration is completed.

Federal officials and local officials hope to see Selma become better than before, saying that infrastructure upgrades will be important for the city’s future.

“When you look at the infrastructure of the highway system alone in this nation and in this region, this region, Selma, Alabama, has been systematically excluded,” Perkins said.

The mayor mentioned that all interstates run far outside of the rural areas, which he believes hurts the development of the Black Belt region.

Officials from all levels of government said they plan to move in a unified effort to move the city forward.

“We’re going to do what’s right,” said Melinda Williams, district manager for Sewell’s office. “We’re going to do it with integrity. And we’re going to do it according to what the president of this United States has given to us.”

