Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: Rain chances build and temperatures start to fall

Showers build late Thursday afternoon, are on/off in nature through the first half of Friday
By Amanda Curran
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday’s forecast is not a great example of the phrase “one size fits all” because temperatures will range from upper 60s to upper 70s across central and south Alabama today. The reason? Rain is returning to the forecast, but showers don’t impact everyone all at once. Montgomery will inch close to the lower 70s; there will be a mix of sun and clouds alongside a few isolated to scattered showers.

Rain chances are forecast to increase Thursday night and into the day on Friday, as a wave of energy rolls along a stalled frontal boundary. Lows will dip into the 50s during the night with rain likely.

Friday, as of right now, looks to be the best chance of rain during the work and school week. Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely during the first half of the day and highs will only warm around upper 60 and low 70s territory.

Saturday looks to be dry from start to finish, but another round of rain quickly returns for the second half of the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day with highs in the 60s!

Higher rain chances are forecast on Sunday, as we track yet another pulse of energy into the region. We will again expect to see some rain, maybe a thunderstorm or two Sunday going into Monday morning. Highs Sunday will remain cooler, in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

Trending cooler with a few chances for rain...
Trending cooler with a few chances for rain...(WSFA 12 News)

A shower or two looks to linger into Monday, but the entire system looks to be exiting the region and finally pushing out the stalled boundary that has just been parked across the area for the last week. Behind the front we look to trend drier and remain cooler through midweek ahead.

Speaking of cooler weather, Tuesday we will wake up with temperatures in the 30s and through the day, we only expect afternoon highs to top out a tick above 60 degrees. A stark difference between the above average temperatures we have seen during the first few days of March!

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanhope Elmore HS offers grief counseling and other resources after unexpected student deaths
Stanhope Elmore High School mourning loss of 2 students
Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Isaiah Gipson, 30, of Montgomery, with capital...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga
Rocky Shay Franklin, 36, of Greenville, will spend the next 40 years in prison following...
Greenville man gets 40-year prison sentence for child sex crimes

Latest News

Near normal temperatures expected as we inch closer to the weekend!
First Alert: Increasing rain chances to end the week
Josh's Wednesday night forecast
Josh's Wednesday night forecast
Amanda has an hour-by-hour look ahead to rain chances for the rest of the workweek + a weekend...
Amanda has an hour-by-hour look ahead to rain chances for the rest of the workweek
Tracking rain chances to end the week with more chances into the weekend.
Tracking rain chances to end the week with more chances into the weekend.