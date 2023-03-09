First Alert: Rain chances build and temperatures start to fall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday’s forecast is not a great example of the phrase “one size fits all” because temperatures will range from upper 60s to upper 70s across central and south Alabama today. The reason? Rain is returning to the forecast, but showers don’t impact everyone all at once. Montgomery will inch close to the lower 70s; there will be a mix of sun and clouds alongside a few isolated to scattered showers.

Rain chances are forecast to increase Thursday night and into the day on Friday, as a wave of energy rolls along a stalled frontal boundary. Lows will dip into the 50s during the night with rain likely.

Friday, as of right now, looks to be the best chance of rain during the work and school week. Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely during the first half of the day and highs will only warm around upper 60 and low 70s territory.

Saturday looks to be dry from start to finish, but another round of rain quickly returns for the second half of the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day with highs in the 60s!

Higher rain chances are forecast on Sunday, as we track yet another pulse of energy into the region. We will again expect to see some rain, maybe a thunderstorm or two Sunday going into Monday morning. Highs Sunday will remain cooler, in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

A shower or two looks to linger into Monday, but the entire system looks to be exiting the region and finally pushing out the stalled boundary that has just been parked across the area for the last week. Behind the front we look to trend drier and remain cooler through midweek ahead.

Speaking of cooler weather, Tuesday we will wake up with temperatures in the 30s and through the day, we only expect afternoon highs to top out a tick above 60 degrees. A stark difference between the above average temperatures we have seen during the first few days of March!

