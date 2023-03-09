Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former Sen. Shelby to be honored at Alabama Statehouse Thursday

Former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby will be honored before a joint session of the Alabama Legislature at 10 a.m. Thursday. The announcement was made on the House floor Wednesday.

WSFA 12 News will carry it live on our website and app.

Shelby retired this year after more than 50 years in politics, serving the past 36 years in the U.S. Senate.

He was succeeded in the Senate by Katie Britt, who used to be his chief of staff.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
Stanhope Elmore HS offers grief counseling and other resources after unexpected student deaths
Stanhope Elmore High School mourning loss of 2 students
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges after allegedly...
Undocumented immigrant indicted on 11 counts of capital murder and abuse of corpse
The City of Montgomery is set to host a free concert featuring American gospel singer Tye...
Grammy winner Tye Tribbett set for free Montgomery concert

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey boasted about Alabama’s booming economy during her State of the State...
Gov. Ivey discusses Alabama’s economy and possible rebate
Faith in Action Alabama held a press conference on the steps of the State House promoting HB 96.
HB 96 would make it easier for formerly incarcerated Alabamians to vote
Ribbon cutting and 20 students join E sports team.
ASU welcomes eSports gaming lab
Lawmakers gathered for the start of a special legislative session today.
Special session to allocate $1 Billion in ARPA funds