HB 96 would make it easier for formerly incarcerated Alabamians to vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A group of demonstrators, led by Faith in Action Alabama, gathered at the State House Wednesday, calling on legislators to support a bill that would remove voting obstacles faced by formerly incarcerated Alabamians.

“Restore our vote, restore our voice,” the group chanted.

The clergy and formerly incarcerated Alabamians are pushing for lawmakers to pass HB 96. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Laura Hall, D-Madison County, would make it easier for people who have finished serving their time to vote.

“Many people who are released into the community still face strict criteria when it comes to their voting rights,” said Jai Gregory Clark with Faith in Action Alabama.

Under current state law, individuals who have lost their right to vote because of a past criminal conviction must wait until all fines, court fees, and victim restitution is paid off before being eligible to vote.

“And that can take years or even decades depending on how much they owe,” Clark said.

Under HB 96:

Individuals could become eligible to vote after making payments toward their court costs, fines, and fees for a minimum of one year.

Those having trouble finding employment could complete court-appointed community service in lieu of financial payments for a minimum of one year.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles would be required to notify all of those who become eligible to vote within 14 days of becoming eligible.

Formally incarcerated Alabamians say this bill is long overdue.

“Without the right to vote, my citizenship is nullified because one of the most sacred rights of a citizen is to vote,” said Formerly Incarcerated Alabamian Carmone Ownes.

“I believe that if a person believes that they are a citizen that they will not recidivate as much as they do, but when you feel like you don’t belong to a community or that nobody cares about your vote, then it’s kind of hard to change the way that you’re living your life,” said Martha Shearer, another formerly incarcerated Alabamian.

HB 96 has yet to go before a committee as it has just been introduced.

Rep. Bob Fincher (R) is the committee chair of the constitutions, campaigns, and elections. He said he had not had the time yet to study the issue.

The bill has had some success in the past. Last year the bill passed the house judiciary committee for the first time.

