Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Last stolen chickens returned to Tuscaloosa school

Remaining Bear Creek Academy chickens returned
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa school now has all of their stolen chickens back.

Someone returned the last two stolen birds, “Fishy and Egguardita” Tuesday to Bear Creek Academy. They saw pictures the school posted on Facebook and recognized them.

Students grew to love those chickens after hatching them from incubators in 2022. They raised them from baby chicks and gave them names like Betty White and John Cena. Someone broke into the school’s chicken coop and left with 12 of their beloved birds nearly two weeks ago. Ten of them were found and returned after the school posted pics and announced a reward on its Facebook page a week ago. The school administrator credits attention the story generated online and on TV. “That was really uplifting, because most people would have been like “they’re just chickens, get over it.” But everybody was like no, this meant a lot to these students. This meant a lot to this school. And I think this is really the reason we got them back,” Bear Creek Academy Administrator Monica Rodgers explained.

Rodgers says they’re working with law enforcement to try and identify whoever is responsible for stealing those chickens. Since the theft, they’ve increased security where those birds are kept.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanhope Elmore HS offers grief counseling and other resources after unexpected student deaths
Stanhope Elmore High School mourning loss of 2 students
Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Isaiah Gipson, 30, of Montgomery, with capital...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga
Rocky Shay Franklin, 36, of Greenville, will spend the next 40 years in prison following...
Greenville man gets 40-year prison sentence for child sex crimes

Latest News

Former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Former Sen. Shelby honored at Alabama Statehouse Thursday
The Montgomery County district attorney’s office is hosting its fourth Second Chance Job Fair...
Montgomery County DA’s office hosting Second Chance Job Fair Thursday
Calhoun County Train Derailment
Train derails in east Calhoun County
Second Chance Job Fair happening Thursday
Second Chance Job Fair happening Thursday
Morning Smile: Autaugaville All-Stars
Morning Smile: Autaugaville All-Stars