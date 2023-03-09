Last stolen chickens returned to Tuscaloosa school

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa school now has all of their stolen chickens back.

Someone returned the last two stolen birds, “Fishy and Egguardita” Tuesday to Bear Creek Academy. They saw pictures the school posted on Facebook and recognized them.

Students grew to love those chickens after hatching them from incubators in 2022. They raised them from baby chicks and gave them names like Betty White and John Cena. Someone broke into the school’s chicken coop and left with 12 of their beloved birds nearly two weeks ago. Ten of them were found and returned after the school posted pics and announced a reward on its Facebook page a week ago. The school administrator credits attention the story generated online and on TV. “That was really uplifting, because most people would have been like “they’re just chickens, get over it.” But everybody was like no, this meant a lot to these students. This meant a lot to this school. And I think this is really the reason we got them back,” Bear Creek Academy Administrator Monica Rodgers explained.

Rodgers says they’re working with law enforcement to try and identify whoever is responsible for stealing those chickens. Since the theft, they’ve increased security where those birds are kept.

