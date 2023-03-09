Advertise
Man faces 2 counts of capital murder in Selma shooting

Selma police have arrested Michael Latrell Brown on multiple charges, including capital murder,...
Selma police have arrested Michael Latrell Brown on multiple charges, including capital murder, following a shooting Sunday that left two dead and two injured.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police have arrested a man on multiple charges, including capital murder, following a shooting Sunday that left two dead and others injured.

According to Selma police, Michael Latrell Brown, 22, is charged with two counts of capital murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and one count of assault second-degree.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of Cummings Circle. Police have identified the victims as Cameron Struggs and Lakin Smith, both 24. Struggs was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith was taken to a local hospital before dying from her injuries. Two other victims, Deonte Olds and a 16-year-old were also injured when their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Police say witnesses identified Brown as the primary shooter in the incident. He was taken into custody on Monday and placed into the Dallas County Jail without bond.

A motive for the shooting was not clear. No other suspects have been publicly identified. An investigation is ongoing.

