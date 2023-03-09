Montgomery police chief explains uptick in ‘perp walks’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Following two recent “perp walks” for homicide suspects, accompanied by press conferences, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert explained why the department is doing these walks more frequently.

This past Tuesday, Albert held a press conference to announce that De’Narreo Harris was in custody and being charged with the murder of Reginald Neal. Another press conference was held Wednesday to report that MPD had arrested and charged Isaiah Gipson with capital murder. In both cases, media was alerted ahead of time that the suspects could be photographed while being escorted to holding.

These cases are the first time in several years that media has been alerted to such “perp walks” in Montgomery.

According to MPD, Albert is employing this strategy to remain connected with the community. Albert said through his spokesperson that he is “steadfast on his commitment to demonstrate to the community the great work being done by the MPD.”

In addition to the recent homicide “perp walks,” Albert pointed out that he has held multiple press conferences on drug and weapon seizures.

In late January for example, MPD held its first media briefing of the year to announce the result of a 30-day operation that resulted in 36 firearm confiscations, 22 arrests, 34 felony charges, and four misdemeanor charges, plus additional pending charges.

MPD held another press conference in late February to announce a drug trafficking arrest that took 436 grams of fentanyl off the streets.

