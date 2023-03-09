Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 80 in Marengo County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash in Marengo County has caused parts of U.S. 80 to close.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash has caused both lanes of U.S. 80 to close between Faunsdale and Uniontown. Lanes will be closed for an unknown period of time.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is on the scene, assisting with traffic control and diversion in the area.

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been given.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanhope Elmore HS offers grief counseling and other resources after unexpected student deaths
Stanhope Elmore High School mourning loss of 2 students
Montgomery police arrested Denarreo Harris on a murder charge on March 7, 2023.
Suspect arrested in Monday night Montgomery homicide
The Montgomery Police Department has charged Isaiah Gipson, 30, of Montgomery, with capital...
Montgomery man charged with capital murder
Police: Coosa County student shot and killed Tuesday in Sylacauga
Rocky Shay Franklin, 36, of Greenville, will spend the next 40 years in prison following...
Greenville man gets 40-year prison sentence for child sex crimes

Latest News

The tornado that tore through Selma on January 12th significantly damaged the city’s historic...
Rep. Sewell to host telephone town hall Thursday on disaster assistance
White House Senior Adviser Mitch Landrieu visited Selma Wednesday to discuss infrastructure...
Federal, local leaders discuss tornado recovery in Selma
Federal, local leaders discuss tornado recovery in Selma
Federal, local leaders discuss tornado recovery in Selma
There was a train car derailment near County Road 37 and Old Selma Road in Lowndesboro on Feb....
Alabama officials working to prevent train derailments