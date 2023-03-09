Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 80 in Marengo County

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash in Marengo County has caused parts of U.S. 80 to close.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash has caused both lanes of U.S. 80 to close between Faunsdale and Uniontown. Lanes will be closed for an unknown period of time.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is on the scene, assisting with traffic control and diversion in the area.

Additional details surrounding the crash have not been given.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.