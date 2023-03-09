Advertise
National Peanut Festival names new executive director

Tony is shown with 2023 Festival President Frances Cook
Tony is shown with 2023 Festival President Frances Cook(National Peanut Festival)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival has named a new executive director on Thursday.

Tony Ellison, who served as a volunteer for 34 years, will oversee the 270 acre Dothan fairgrounds.

Ellison has been on the Fair Board for 11 years. He’s a Troy graduate and was born and raised in Wiregrass.

He is looking forward to continuing his involvement with the National Peanut Festival.

“Thing I love most about Peanut… the fact that I get to work all year, plan for hours on end….just to see the smiles of the kids when they come through our gates,” Ellison said in a statement.

The National Peanut Fairgrounds hold weekly events such as monster truck shows, concerts, and fairs.

To see what all the Fairgrounds have to offer, visit their website.

